If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity Picks | 15 August 2017 11:46 CET

Wow, Actress, Uche Ogbodo now has Unbelievable 6Packs

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Wow, Nollyood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is not joking with her exercises as she is already getting that flat stomach she has always desired.

The actress has not missed any day at the gym and to the admiration of many she has gotten the unbelievable six packs.

It is not clear whether the idea of having such a flat tummy is good for a lady considering that she will still get pregnant but for now, she needs to join the slay gang and can’t afford walking round town with big stomach.


By: Comrade Olugboye Omo

