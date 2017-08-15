A Guy That wants you to Expose your B00bs will Never Marry you…Actress, Nma Sinachi Warns Ladies

Ladies get in here because a follow lady and Nollywood actress, Nma Sinachi, has got a strong message for you about going to club and exposing your b00bs for a guy who claims to love you.

In her words, “No man ever wants a 'crazy' wife! It is only guys who want a 'crazy' girlfriend, so don't be deceived. A guy who wants you to party hard every weekend, expose your boobs, wear skimpy clothes, loud make ups and get down with 11 bottles of beer while he is on 15 will NEVER marry you!

“A guy who wants sex everywhere with you when he is not yet married to you will see you as a whore when the time for marriage eventually comes... Have you ever wondered why most of these crazy guys go for the 'timid' and 'local' looking girls when it comes to marriage but dump the sexy, sassy and gorgeous looking ones??? A man wants more than beauty for marriage!

“Those boobs you are flaunting everywhere will eventually sag someday so invest in yourself! A man really wants a place he can call home, he wants a woman who is modest and can take care of his parents, one with whom the children can confide in, the one he can take major decisions with and tell all his fears. He wants a wife, mother and sister all in one... I'm not saying that looking good is bad. In fact looking good is good business, but you have got to look beyond that and pay more attention to things that keep a home. If you truly want to attract a decent man, please be decent yourself and do not let any man use you to pass time! ...... May GOD grant you the wisdom to be the woman a man truly needs!”