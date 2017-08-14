Chai!! OAP, Sandra Ezekwesili Enjoys Garden Filled with Maggot

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Radio & Television | 14 August 2017 14:12 CET

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular COOLFM Port Harcourt base on-air-personality, Sandra Ezekwesili, has warned that people should try to check the food stuffs they buy before eating after she had an ugly experience recently.

Sandra was full of regrets after she consumed a large amount of garden egg she bought only to discover after almost finishing it that there were maggots inside.

Sharing her ugly experience she wrote, “I think I already swallowed some. I tasted the slime too late.. shebi dem say na protein? Don't be like me, look in your eggplant before you eat.”


