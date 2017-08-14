OMG!! Jilted Lover Places Curse on Newly Married Actor, Mustapha Ololade Sholagbade

It is rather too early for popular Yoruba actor, Mustapha Ololade sholagbade, who got married to his American based lover in a wedding that saw important personalities in attendance.

The actor is already blessed with two kids from two babymamas but rather than enjoy his new home, he is already thinking of the curse laid on him by a lady by the name, Titi Alayo, whom he jilted.

Titi took her time to give him the breakdown of the kind of life he has lived right from school till this level as she went on to expose all his dirty acts along with the attitude of his mother who is also after money.

“Hnnn. May the tears of all the girls you caused pains, tears and heartbreak hunt you for the rest of your life. Right from Laspotech, Odunfa, Ebute Meta as a whole. You are a play boy, gigolo, you sleep with girls and date them because of money. You take them home to your mum and she accepts them simply because she loves money than her life and later dump them because you feel they are not up to your taste and level.

“Mustapha Ololade sholagbade let God judge me if only I am telling lies. You think you can ruin people's life just to have peace and be happy. It’s a lie, what goes around comes around. Everybody knows why you married your new American based lover. She made you have a court wedding because she knows You will still look for a fault in her after months of marriage. How old are you with 2 baby mamas. You will reap everything on earth by the special Grace of God. I know you would deny this but let your conscience judge you and remember the day you will be alone in your Grave,” she wrote.