I’m not a Dancehall Artiste…Singer, Burna Boy Clears the Air

Singer, Burna Boy, has come out to clear the air on his style of song which has been described in many medium as dancehall.

Burna Boy after enjoying smooth journey in the industry cleared the air recently stating that he does not do ‘dancehall’ music rather ‘Afro Fusion.’

In his words, “Burna boy is "NOT" a "Dance Hall Artist". "AFRO FUSION" is what Burna Boy Does. Love, Positivity and Truth!”

The singer has been enjoying the good life that comes with fame and he has been doing his thing without noise as he is not always about the awards that comes with work but what he is able to dish out to his teaming fans.