AMEBO | 14 August 2017 12:06 CET

Actress, Vivian Metchie Loses Father

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress and script writer, Vivian Metchie, is currently bereaved as she has just lost her beloved father to the cold hands of ‘uncle’ death which has no fear.

The actress who could not hide her tears and silent pains decided to share it publicly as her father meant so much to her having trained her during his life time to understand what life is all about.

In her words, “I'm still numb with the pain, my daddy, my papilololo is gone. I'm looking for words to describe you, to describe what you meant to me but word fail me. Rest in peace my father Chief John Chukwudi Metchie... Ezi Umueri.. papa Ngozi. You came, you saw and you conquered. I love you beyond word.”


