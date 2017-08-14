Too Many Bisexuals, I’m Officially Scared to Date now…Actress, Princess Shyngle

Sexy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has taken a close survey on men and women and found out that there are more single women than men.

The actress made it public that with the high rate of bisexual men in town these days, she is officially scared of getting involved in any relationship.

Many would have thought she is not interested in having a man in her life but the perception is wrong because she has come across men and most of them are bisexual.

What is happening now, too many single women out there, we want our men back nau. We are begging don't be lost, we the ladies need y'all. I don't have a problem with gay guys though, I have a problem with bisexual guys, because they're deceiving us and pretending to be straight in public.”