No Relationship yet, I Must Just Force my Boys to get Married…Singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Legendary South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, has made a strong name for herself in the music industry and good impact in the world in general but her happiness is yet to be complete.

The singer recently proved that she is a true African woman who is certainly concern about the welfare of her children especially her two big boys who are yet to get involved in any relationship.

Yvonne shared the picture of her two big boys who are doing well for themselves and have continued to make her proud but wondered why they were yet to bring any lady home for introduction.

According to her, “Gosh I thank you for my boys they have grown big and very handsome but no daughter in-law I don't know why. Application are opened. I think I must just force them to get married now. God s time is always the right time. Maybe I should just relax.”