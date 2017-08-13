Singer, Terry G gives Son New Hair Cut

Singer, Terry G, has seriously been playing the role of a good and caring father to his son, Prince Teerex, and he has been doing it well and not in a rush to welcome a second child yet.

He is not just depending on music alone as his pure water business is booming seriously in the market as it is on high demand now especially along Fagba, Ishaga and environs.

The singer has seen the money footballers now make and he has since enrolled his son in Chelsea football academy which his boy has been doing fine.

His boy has been on braids for a while and now he has decided to take the braids off as his little man now has a new hair cut with new natured dreads in the making just to fit into the stardom he is gradually building him into.