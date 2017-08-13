I’ll do Anything to Make my Saint Husband Happy…Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shocked many who had waited to see where her marriage will lead to considering the fact that her hubby was once married.

Well, the two love birds have been able to understand each other and they have been living happily together and also blessed with three children.

The success of her marriage has been the fact that she has been able to take time to know her man, what he likes and detests and that has been able to keep the marriage alive.

In a recent interview with Tribune Newspaper, the actress explained her hubby might not be the perfect man but he is one saint she is crazy about.

According to her, “My husband is a saint. Everything. My husband is not someone you interact with, with your body. He is someone you commune with, with your soul. You just love his soul. He is everything bottled in one person. I don’t know how to explain him. My husband is the closest thing after God’s existence. I am not saying he is perfect, but l love that man too much [Sings]. Sometimes I can’t explain him. I am crazy about my husband. I do anything that makes him happy.”