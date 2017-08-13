Actor, Rykardo Agbor Shows off his Cooking Skills

Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, is not that regular actor that likes making headlines because he is hardly seen in public.

His regular routine is either he is at a movie set, at home relaxing with fami8ly or he is at the National Stadium trying to keep fit.

Despite his gentle status, what many don’t know about him is that he is a very good cook who does not have to wait for any lady before he eats.

In fact, when things don’t go well in the house, he does not get himself bothered because his second room has always been the kitchen.