Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, revealed as one of the new host for the new season of 53 Extra

Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, has been revealed as one of the new host for the new season of 53 Extra, which was aired on Monday August 7th 2017.

Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, the American born Nigerian, holds a masters degree in Theatre Arts from Middlesex University London, UK and BA (Hons) degree in Advertising from the University of the Arts London (LCC).

She presently worked on various TV and Magazine projects including a shoot for FinAfrik designs, an Editorial project with complete fashion magazine using designs from Nikki Khiran, and a project with Ade Bakare which was featured in Masterpiece magazine.

She also hosted the Red carpets for the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016. Ethan and Harriet product launch 2016 and FADAN Runway 2016. Amira was also the Red Carpet host and presenter for Prime 360 TV at the Lagos Fashion and Design week 2016. She also served as a Judge on the Miss Ideal Nigeria Pageant 2016, the Miss Tourism Nigeria 2017 and the Face of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London 2017.

Her hobbies include shopping, Eating, cooking, photography, Dancing, Travelling and experiencing other cultures.

Message from The Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu: Africa Magic remains committed to discovering developing and showing the best talent on the continent. 53 Extra has served as a spring board for many talented individuals who have also carved their own paths in other areas of entertainments. Our new hosts are TALENTED, AMBITIOUS AND DRIVEN WITH THE PASSION TO MAKE THEIR MARK ON THE AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT SCENE.

According to AFRICA MAGIC; THE SQUAD, (new team): Eku Edewor, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, Torera Elizabeth Edun Olaiya and Mawuli Gavor, were on Monday revealed as hosts of 53 Extra, the continent's leading magazine show. The reveal coincided with the premiere of the 7th season of 53 Extra on Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153), and follows the continent wide search for new host of the show in April 2017.

Catch the new team on Africa Magic Uban Channel 153 every Monday at 22.30 CAT. (Nigeria 9.30pm).