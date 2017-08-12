My body is so Unexplored…Actress, Destiny Amaka

Nollywood actress cum OAP, Destiny Amaka, is really getting lots of attention from men but the actress is not ready to mingle as she is guiding her heart jealously.

The actress recently disclosed that she is yet to get a ring because she is yet to fall in love with any man as she has chosen to remain focus with her life.

In her words about settling down, she said, “My dear, no ring yet o. But I’ve fallen in love with myself and it’s the most beautiful feeling ever. For now, there is no man in my life and I am as well having a great time with myself and my God. My bed has never been so cold. I’m so protective of my heart and my wellbeing. I’m doing just fine; falling in love with myself, bettering myself and using the time to do as much as I can, till my husband comes. My body is so unexplored but my soul is touched and fed.”