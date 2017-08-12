Singer, Sean Tizzle Welcomes Daughter with US Base Lover

Singer, Sean Tizzle, may have been missing in the Nigerian music industry for a while but that has not made him left the music scene as he has been very busy.

The singer has been busy both with work, other business ideas and his pregnant lover which he has successfully kept away from social media.

The good news about the singer is that is lover has just delivered him a daughter as he now joins the babymama club of celebrities.

They both welcomed their daughter in an American hospital as this has also being the idea of some celebs for their kids to have US citizenship through birth.