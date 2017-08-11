Cartoon Network Denies Ownership to Viral X-rated Cartoon on DSTV

Recently, a picture perceived to be from a cartoon shown on popular cartoon channel, Cartoon Network, of cable service provider, DSTV, went viral where the characters involved in X-rated scene.

Lots of Nigerians, who were able to get a glimpse of the viral picture, frowned at it questioning the kind of services being provided by both the cartoon channel and service provider.

Well, to clear the air, Cartoon Network has come out to state that they are aware of the viral pictures and its impact on African viewers but can authoritatively say that the pictures are fake and never shown on their channel.

“We are aware of the justified concern of some of our African viewers regarding what purportedly shows inappropriate content on Cartoon Network. We can confirm without hesitation that these images are not authentic and have never been broadcasted or shared on any official cartoon Network platforms in Africa in any capacity. The fake images on social media were not produced by Cartoon Network and are in no way representative of our goal to provide suitable, age-appropriate entertainment for African children and families.”