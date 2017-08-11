If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 11 August 2017 10:41 CET

Actress, Fadekemi Momoh Finally Finds True Love in South Africa

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

South African based Nollywood actress, Fadekemi Momoh, seems to have finally found that true love and man she deserves after witnessing some challenges in relationship.

She has been able to keep her love life off social media but this time, she can’t keep calm because her new man has put lots of smiles on her face and taken away tears of many years.

Fadekemi even went to describe him as the best thing that has happened to her this year as he has been there supporting her through her journey and caring for her daughter.

Sharing how happy she is finding someone that cherishes her this much, she wrote, “Your help has been invaluable to me, and I don’t know how I would have managed without your help and support. There are so many things my heart wants to say to you, all of which can be summed up in just three words – thanks for everything. I love you and appreciate you.”


If you want to catch something, running after it isn't always the best way.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists