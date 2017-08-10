Queen Nneze Richards Foundation Takes Relief Materials And Food Stuffs To IDP Camps

Queen Nneze Richard's Foundation is non-profit organization founded by Nneze Richards, a beauty Queen & a Chartered Accountant. The foundation over the weekend has donated relief materials and food stuffs to an IDP camp in Durumi Abuja, ‎including Orphanage home and people with disability

The ex- beauty queen who led her team spoke to journalists after the visit that the foundation is focused on lending a helping hand to humanity especially the children in rural areas with education,

Empowerment for rural women through skill acquisition as well as ‎providing free medical services for internally displaced people (IDP)‎.

The founder, an Abuja Based popular beauty queen stressed that her ‎NGO works to promote and encourage people and organizations to lend helping hand to downtrodden regardless of your tribe, status and religion. She is expected to visit other camps and also storm villlages to increase awareness of educating the girl child.