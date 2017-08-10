Actress Rosaline Meurer Hosts Winners Of Miss Tourism Nigeria To An Exquisite Dinner Reception

Following the glamorous staging of the 2017 edition of Miss Tourism Nigeria over the weekend, Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer hosted the winners and crew members of the pageant to an exquisite dinner reception at Southern Sun Hotel.

The pretty actress who was listed as one of the judges was unavoidably indisposed to be at the event as she was said to be highly engaged in a movie location set.

To atone for her absence ‎she requested to celebrate them and also congratulate the winners while admonishing them to be focussed and hardworking in the course of their one year reign. Also with her was her younger sister Queen Yvette Meurer, reigning Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria and brother Williams Meurer.

‎The project director of Miss Tourism Nigeria‎, Santigo Roberts thanked the talented Actress for the warm reception while presenting the event brochure to her with exclusive brief of the colourful pageant show.