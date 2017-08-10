Actress, Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Mum as She Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is so elated seeing her mother celebrate another year in her life and looking all good, thanks to the grace of God which has been sufficient for her and her family.

She is not juts blessed with good children but she is also a grandmother who is still waiting to carry her great grandchildren.

Iyabo took time to praise her mother with prayers of more years to come. “This pretty strong prayer warrior, sexy mama is a year older iya mi, my prayer warrior, my support system, my adviser, my councilor, my comforter, my loyalist, my best friend, my beautiful mum & our very own grandma of 10. We Love you too much, mama Babalola @jacko_nija mama Bayo, mama Iyabo @iyaboojofespris may u continue to live veryyyyyyyyyyyyy long in good health & happiness & may God's blessings never seize in d life of we ur children & grand children so that u may continue to eat d fruit of your labour with so much Love, happiness & gladness. God's got you mama, Happy bday darling mother, Iyabo Loves you silly.”