Music News | 10 August 2017 10:41 CET

Singer, Obiora Obiwon Gradutes from RCCG Bible College

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Obiora Obiwon, has been silently making his life worthwhile with God as he yearn to do his works and also lead people to him through his music.

The good news coming from the camp of the singer is that he is now a graduate from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as he has just completed his Bible College.

With his graduation, he is already inline towards becoming a Pastor in any of the branches he will be sent to and it will avail him the opportunity of winning souls to Christ.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “My dear Lord and Lover Jesus, let this study, my service and sacrifices to You be continually approved, acceptable and fit for Your use. I say Yes Lord. Your son and servant - Obiora Obiwon. #BibleCollege #RCBC #RCCG #65thConvention #Grateful #Disciple #MoreResponsibility #LifeOfSubmission .”


By: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H

