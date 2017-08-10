Faithfulness Kennedy Emerges Queen of Aso Nigeria World 2017

The Queen of Aso Nigeria Beauty pageant 2017 have come and gone but the memories will never be forgotten, 21 Beautiful contestants presenting different states in Nigeria participated in the contest, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world.

Faithfulness a 300 level Student of University of Port Harcourt emerged as the major queen. The event was held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja and hosted by Nollywood Actress, Empress Njamah. And Kryss Da Boss (OAP Cool FM Abuja)

There was also award presentation,music and comedy by Popular musicians like Tony Tetuila, Styl Plus and many others.

The President/CEO Mr Desmond Agboola thank the audience for coming also promise that next year edition will be better, outstanding certificate were given to outstanding contestants by Mr Kingsley Agboola.

Dignitaries at the event includes -Congressman Bimbo Daramola (Deputy Chief Of Staff to Deputy Speaker Fed house of Representatives,Mr Femi Adeshina-SA media and publicity to the President (represented by Deputy Director Media State House Abuja),Hon Linda Ikpeazu-Member, house of Representatives,Mr Jack rich -CEO Belema oil and Gas, Mrs B.U Bassey -Coordinator Africa First ladies peace mission and many others.

After the contest Faithfulness Kennedy from Obio/Akpor LGA Rivers State won the Prestigious Crown and other Queens are Queen Glory Brown - Queen of Aso International 2017, Queen Cnythia Chukwu -Queen of Aso Tourism 2017, Queen Jane Ezenwa -Queen of Aso Ambassador 2017, Queen Blessing Nkom-Queen of Aso Entrepreneur 2017, Queen Excel Agboola-Queen of Aso Agriculture 2017, Queen Amidu Emanuela -Queen of Aso Education 2017.