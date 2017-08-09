Actress, Halima Abubakar Omoni Oboli for all her Supports

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, might not be all fit but she sure knows how to appreciate everyone who has either come visiting or supporting her in every little way they can.

The actress has not stopped mentioning names of those who have come around and the latest is actress, Omoni Oboli, who has been doing everything within her power to show love and support to her.

Appreciating everyone who have prayed and supported her in various forms, she wrote, “My big sis from another mother is my wcw you stay up late just to chat with me and pray with your family just for me. Near or far you right with me.. @omonioboli thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness God bless the heart that cares or gives My hardworking @omonioboli I love you sis. pls beloveds say a huge thank you to her. God bless the hand that types to encourage me in any way. God bless you all my followers who always encourage, pray, and love me God almighty bless you all I will broadcast those who reach out to support me God wants that.”