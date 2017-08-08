Actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott Celeebrates Daughter, Reveals how she Almost lose her

There is nothing that brings much joy like a mother seeing her child alive and growing to maturity stage and Nollywood actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott cannot hide the joy she feels seeing her baby girl, Kesiena grow.

Ufuoma took gave a brief detail on how the journey of her daughter has been as she was almost close to losing her during the nine months journey but God took control.

Turning a year older, the actress took out time to appreciate her baby girl who has brought so much joy for her and the family.

“Dear #Kesiena , I didn't even know I was pregnant with you. Those malaria meds could have killed you, but God spared you for us. (Like #SnowWhite ). I cannot tell you how much easier it was to wait for you. Professor #Isio helped us count down the days. He made it seem like a couple of days wait.

When you were born, you weighed a little over 2kg. All I heard your daddy say was "Oh She's a feisty one". I see how much you stand your ground when you don't get your "gigot" every morning. It's not like we don't want you taking yoghurt, but you have to learn that sometimes we must say no.

The jaundice came. But you had the upper hand.

“You attained milestones before we could digest the former. When we thought Isio was super at 10 months, you walked at 8. Talked and began to assist with my makeup. Started school and in less than a term, won 3 awards for the session. Chicken pox tried you, you smiled out of it. #Kesiena #Alize #McDermott @mcdermottkids My #Princess . My joy. My edible #MinnieMouse . My wholesome #Cuteness My #Happiness My #Assistant I cannot tell you how much you lit up our world.

“I pray continuous favour and grace upon your life. You will grow to serve Jesus and humanity. You will grow to love and respect mankind.(Like #Cinderella ) Wisdom and understanding beyond your years shall be your cloak. Health; wealth and unending peace shall be your best friends. Joy shall be your companion. (Like Flounder and Ariel) Goodness and mercy shall be your personal clouds...(Just like #Olaf 's) #HappyBirthday Beautiful pumpkin. You are 2 already!”