After Months of Farming, Actress, Funke Adesiyan Begins Massive Sales of her Fishes

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, might not have all the luxury she needs now but the truth is she is actually making serious investments.

Part of her investments has been in the agricultural sector and she has been doing fine despite the harsh situation of the country.

She is not into crop farming but when it comes to livestock farming she is already making a name for herself as she has fish farm, pig farm and more.

Recently the actress showed off the sizes of her breed of fishes while calling on hotels to come have a feel of made in Nigeria fishes rather than feed the citizens with imported fishes.