My wife Planned for us to Have a Small Wedding…Singer, D’banj Talks About Marriage

Singer, D’banj chose not to join the babymama syndrome and such decided to get married which was in 2016 but it was a secret marriage which made many wonder why it was not loud like others.

Well, the singer sure had is personal reasons and based on things that has happened to some of his celebrity friends, he needed to avoid such drama that comes with being a celeb.

D’banj explained that he did not want his marriage with Didi Kilgrow, to get complicated which is why he kept it secret.

While speaking in an interview on Beat FM, he said, “I decided to keep my marriage to Didi a secret because based on experience relationships like this get mixed with media hypes and speculations and then it becomes complicated. You know the pressure to get married was this high and mum told me she wants to see the girl I am dating and would want to marry. I told her that there was this babe and we didn’t want to marry yet but she insisted that she was the one for me that we should have a small ceremony and the rest is history. I’m glad I listened to her.”