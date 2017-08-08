Actor, Osinachi Dike Releases Pre-wedding Photos

Remember the photos of Nollywood actor cum comedian, Osinachi Dike Aka Egbeigwe Apama, who used bread to eat with beer, well, he is about saying farewell to bachelorhood.

The Imo state born comic character is set to tie the knot with his pretty woman and long time lover, Ogechi Ogbonna, on 2nd September 2017.

Just like the regular trend of releasing pre-wedding photos, he did not miss the opportunity of entertaining his fans with nice pictures showing that his woman is a wife material and not luxury freak.