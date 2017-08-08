Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Enjoys new lover, Allows him Grab her Ass

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her lover cum rapper, Iceberg Slim, have now become a strong item that they no longer hide their affection for each other.

Their relationship started as a secret one until they no longer could hold it from the public as they began sharing fun time photos they spend with each other.

It seems it’s just the kind of love the actress could not get from her ex-hubby as she looks cool with her new man who has been spoiling her silly.

Their relationship recently clocked one year and they decided to celebrate it together as they had nice time with Iceberg Slim sharing photos of him grabbing the actress backside and tagged it ‘Birthday cake’.