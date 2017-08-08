If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

My Father’s Flogging Made me a Better Person…Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Every child born may have gone through some various forms of punishment and for Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, it’s no difference as she was well disciplined.

The actress has publicly admitted that she was very stubborn as a teenager and her father’s flogging made her a changed person today.

She disclosed this after sharing the picture of her happy family while praying for her parents to live long to reap the fruit of their labour.

In her words, “With this Gentleman & Lady, I remain a baby , the most Stubborn of the house. Thanks Dad for all the Flogging & Punishments I got for misbehavior all the time, The Cain formed this resilient & Strong Willed Woman I am Today. God Bless You and Keep you Alive to Reap the Fruit of your Labor In Me.”


By: Abdul Baba

