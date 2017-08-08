Charlyboy, Youths Occupy Abuja, tell Buhari to resume or Resign

Charles Oputa, Popularly known as Charlyboy, Nigeria’s foremost showbiz maestro and convener of “Our Mumu Don Do” campaign, on Monday led a cross section of Nigerians, mostly youths, in a protest in Abuja, asking ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to resume work or resign as president of Nigeria.

The coalition of angry Nigerians gathered at the Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory and matched along roads along the Three Arm zone, chanting solidarity songs.

The Areafada who is described as ‘the president of angry, vexed and frustrated Nigerians’, told newsmen that the protest became necessary to save Nigeria from stagnancy and possible chaos, adding that Nigeria is currently at a ‘stand-still position.’

He further stated that for over 90 days the president of Nigeria has been out of the country,and Nigerians are not properly informed on what is actually wrong.

“Any nation where people fail to ask questions is a nation heading for destruction and any nation where abnormalities and inpunity are celebrated, there is a serious problem.

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on medical leave for the second time 90 days ago, neither he nor his aides have disclosed to Nigerians what is actually wrong with our president.”

“He is a man with a private life,but he is also the president of Nigeria,our president ,so we deserve to know what is happening to our president and why he has not resume work after 90 days’.

Charlyboy asserted that while the OurMumuDonDo movement wishes the president a speedy recovery, it also advise him to resign his position for the country to move forward,if he could no longer continue in the huge task of national leadership.

He added that a certain cabal were already running the affairs of the country and they don’t want President Buhari to step down as president,since they are benefiting from the present situation

The group stressed that” in a democratic dispensation as ours, transparency and accountability should be the leading factors. And this is even more important for the president Buhari’s administration because transparency and accountability were his watchwords during his campaign for the position of president.”