Actor, Jim Iyke Gets Bashed for Urinating Along Roadsid

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, could not cheat nature recently as he stepped out and was pressed but could not make it on time to use the gents.

The actor rather than embarrass himself decided to relief his loaded bladder along the roadside which has gotten some of his fans talking.

Sharing his situation on the road, he wrote, “Road trip back to Enugu. Bladder overflowing from last night's indulgence. Kept bidding time to make it to the gents. Finally pulled over by the road. Barely made it before a wardrobe malfunction. Don't f%@# with nature y'all! Nothing like fresh breeze on the "TOOL" as u take care of personal biz in the wild. I love the motherland!!”

One of his fans came calling him fool for doing such in Africa but wouldn’t dare do that abroad. “ @kwamedee Africans behavior, Jim can you urinate on road side in abroad? Hell NO but when you come to Africa see what you are doing you think you are a small boy abi, grown up fool

But the actor could not hold back such insult as he dished his fan back; “jim.iyke: @kwamedee Dear Angry social media Idiot. Africans? I suppose Kwame is an Asian name! I stand corrected of course lol. Try New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Istanbul, Antwerp, Amsterdam. Most of the cities we're in awe of has rank odour in many parts due to people relieving themselves indiscriminately. I held mine till I almost had issues and my driver had to pull over. It was the edge of a forest with erosion and constant flood. You'd rather I piss on myself to be politically correct Abi? I posted coz iblivr to see humour in certain human failings. My fans and friends get the joke. We live to have a laugh. It's not for nitwits and the faint at heart. Certainly not for you. U had to create an acct for your comments? E pain u like that? Na ya TOOL I use? Cowards are the lowest. Google next time. I forgive you. Your waton stupidity has absolved u. Go in peace dear angry misinformed disillusioned depressed social media person. It's Monday. Let's get it!”

But this Jim Iyke guy get dictionary of insult for house ni?