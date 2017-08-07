Nollywood Twins, Anekes Donates Gifts to Widows others

Okay now, Nollywood actresses and crime mates, Chidimma Aneke and Chidiebere Aneke better known as the Aneke twins, really do not have time to lavish their money on expensive drinks just to be happy.

The duo turned a year older and rather than go to club to drink and make merry with friends they decided to always turn their birthday into special day of giving.

The Aneke twins took out time to celebrate their birthday with the widows and people with special needs on Sunday, 6th of August 2017, at Oaklands Hotel, Enugu.

They have been doing their best through their foundation and God by their side, they have not had course to regret as they get God’s blessing all day long.