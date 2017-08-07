If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 7 August 2017 09:49 CET

Nollywood Twins, Anekes Donates Gifts to Widows others

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Okay now, Nollywood actresses and crime mates, Chidimma Aneke and Chidiebere Aneke better known as the Aneke twins, really do not have time to lavish their money on expensive drinks just to be happy.

The duo turned a year older and rather than go to club to drink and make merry with friends they decided to always turn their birthday into special day of giving.

The Aneke twins took out time to celebrate their birthday with the widows and people with special needs on Sunday, 6th of August 2017, at Oaklands Hotel, Enugu.

They have been doing their best through their foundation and God by their side, they have not had course to regret as they get God’s blessing all day long.


Either you think or others will think for you and take power from you.
By: I can not remember .

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists