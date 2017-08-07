Actor, Kolade Oyewande Makes huge Investment, Completes farming Estate

Hmm, some Nigerian celebs are silently making huge investment ahead of their old age not like some that prefers to flaunt their in public eye without having a second thought about the evolving industry.

Nollywood actor, Kolade Oyewande better known as Highlander, has been thinking about good investments and that he has been achieving silently which he has just revealed.

Aside owning a movie production company, the actor also has a law firm, hotel and now has just completed a farming Estate.

He also disclosed that his next plans for the coming year will be to invest possibly in schools or hospital as they are key in human existence.

“Kolade Oyewande (CEO AKOLADE ASSOCIATES), (CEO AKOX HOTEL), CEO HIGHLANDER FILM PRODUCTION, we glad to announce that AKOLADE now owns a farming Estate, Project Completed, unto the next level, Schools/hospitals on my mind, Thank you lord ,the journey so far,” he stated.