Former BBN Contestant, Thin Tall Tony Welcomes 3rd Child with wife

Former Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, Thin Tall Tony, has enjoyed all the drama that was attached to his name both on and off the show but has not allowed that affect his home.

The BBN star is currently in joyful mood as he and his wife have just welcomed a baby girl which has now increased his dynasty to three kids, a boy and two girls.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen...first a huge THANK YOU to GOD almighty for the gift of LIFE and sparing both my wife and our newly added daughter to our growing family. ZOEY! you are most welcome....and trust your older sister and brother (Ella and mayson) will agree to do their best to make you comfortable (lol)...we promise to love you all the rest of our days.”