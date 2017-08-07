Everyone is a Sinner in Nigerian Politics…Actress, Nkiru Silvanus

The current situation of the Nigerian economy and leadership has really affected its citizens that a lot of people have begun talking like Nollywood actress, Nkiru Silvanus.

Nkiru is not a new face in the entertainment industry neither is she new to politics because she was once upon a time the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

In her recent post, the actress shared her thoughts about the situation of the country stating that both past and present government should be held responsible.

According to her, “If a man lived in a house for 16yrs without renovating it, he shouldn't blame the new tenant for living in a dilapidated house. The present problem of Nigeria is the fault of both past and present administrations, nobody should assume a saint position. Where do we go from here? How do we make things better? Who do we lend our support? Who should we believe in? Those are the questions we need to answer instead of the pointing fingers. That's my take! Happy Sunday people!”