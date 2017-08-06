If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 6 August 2017 18:45 CET

Actress, Rita Edochie Gets new Appointment

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has been unveiled as the new General Manager of Morgan Entertainment, an internationally recognized entertainment outfit.

According to reports, this announcement was made public by the founder and CEO, Emeka Morgan, who stated that the actress deserves the position due to her vast knowledge in the entertainment industry.

“This is to officially announce to all our esteemed clients, management staff and executives, the appointment of a new General Manager, in the person of Rita Edochie.

“Rita is well grounded in the entertainment field as well as other related sectors. We therefore urge all and sundry to give her all the necessary support, to take the company to the next level,” he declared.


