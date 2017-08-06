Yvonne Jegede’s hubby Discloses where he First met his woman

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and her hubby, Olakunle Abounce Fawole, are currently on the same set shooting a new movie and this went a long way in reminding them of how they met.

The actress and her hubby met on the same movie set about 14years ago which was being produced by legendary film maker, Tade Ogidan and now they are working on the same set with the same producer after they got married.

Yvonne Jegede, has been able to keep her relationship with Olakunle very secret that not many knew that they had something together until last year when the news broke and now they are happy together expecting their first child.

According to Olakunle who shared photos of them on the movie set, he wrote, “I met her on his set, 14years ago, and we're on his set now, #livelovelife .”