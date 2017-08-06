Actress, Empress Njamah Shows off the Secret Behind her Wealth

Many have wondered how Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, manages to survive as she constantly make name for herself not just in acting but as philanthropy who has been able to touch lives.

Well, she may have been called various names but the actress through the grace of God with her good heart has been able to break boundaries and doing well for herself.

The actress, who has a boutique in the heart of the federal capital city, Abuja, recently revealed that the source of her success so far has been through her charity works.

These works has to do with providing help to the widows, people with disabilities, feeding of children and others through her House of Empress foundation as she does it with an open mind.

The prayers of all these people have gone a long way in making a difference in her life and today she is doing fine and still counting her blessings.

"One of my best moments! Pictures really tells a lot! #houseofempressfoundation #charitywork #genuinegivers #mylife #houseofempress .hoe ( 15 years n still counting ) the secret behind my happiness has always been my charity work! Thanks to the GOD FACTOR!" she shared.