Singer, Timi Dakolo Pushes Son to become footballer, Employs Personal Trainer

Singer, Timi Dakolo, has given a second thought on what his son wants to become when he grows up as he is already picking a choice of career for him.

After the news of the amount being earned by Brazilian and newly signed PSG player, Neymar, Timi, has engaged the services of a football coach to train his son.

The singer has insisted that his son will end up being a footballer and he is ready to ensure he achieves that fit no matter the cost.

In his words, “WHEN I HEARD WHAT PSG PAID FOR NEYMAR. I CARRIED MY CHAIRMAN TO THE PITCH. YOU MUST PLAY FOOTBALL. I AM NOT KIDDING. PERSONAL COACH HAS ARRIVED.”