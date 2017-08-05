If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 5 August 2017 15:20 CET

Actress, Mary Njoku Welcomes Baby Girl

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

It’s good news for Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Njoku, as she and her hubby, Jason, has just welcomed their baby girl.

The actress is already blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl and now with the arrival of their new baby, the Njoku dynasty is already getting large.

Mother and child are said to be in good condition as they are currently under observation before leaving for home.

According the actress hubby who shared the good news, “3 decided to join us. Welcome Nnenna Njoku. Mrs Njoku is well. We are all super dupa happy. O+K are ecstatic to have a little sister. Njoku Kwenu.”


decision must be given quick birth or see oppotunitiz aborted
By: paul oko chukwudi.ak

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists