Where ‘N’ When | 5 August 2017 15:02 CET

Queen of Aso organizer bans crown wearing to its Grand Finale

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Queen of Aso Beauty Pageant bans other queens from wearing crowns to the grand finale of Queen of Aso Nigeria 2017.

According to the organizers, in bid to honour the outgoing and incoming queen of aso, only the outgoing queen will be allowed to wear a crown inside the event hall as other pageant queens are strictly restricted from wearing crowns to the event.

The rest beauty queens can only be allowed to wear just their sash to the grand finale holding today August 5th at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.


He who lies to others lie to himself at the very end.
By: Ayami Dennis

