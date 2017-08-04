Latest Celebrities vying for Governorship Seats

These days fan have woken up to see different posters of their favourite celebs planning to contest for various political seats in government and these trend is not new but these time, the caliber of people planning to join politics is kind of strange to many.

The past few weeks, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been trending since he made his intentions known to his fans to run for the governorship seat in Anambra state.

Well, he has not disclosed the political party he plans to run under which has made his fans wonder if it’s all a joke. But as they wonder, they were thrown in shock after singer, Kcee, shared a poster of him vying for the same seat.

Can Kcee deliver and keep to his electoral mandates as preached in his poster ‘Peace and Enjoyment for all.” While many are trying to understand Kcees’s stand, singer, Terry G, has also joined in what seems to be a stunt just to help create awareness on the need for the youths to participate in politics.