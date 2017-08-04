If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 4 August 2017 12:22 CET

Latest Celebrities vying for Governorship Seats

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

These days fan have woken up to see different posters of their favourite celebs planning to contest for various political seats in government and these trend is not new but these time, the caliber of people planning to join politics is kind of strange to many.

The past few weeks, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been trending since he made his intentions known to his fans to run for the governorship seat in Anambra state.

Well, he has not disclosed the political party he plans to run under which has made his fans wonder if it’s all a joke. But as they wonder, they were thrown in shock after singer, Kcee, shared a poster of him vying for the same seat.

Can Kcee deliver and keep to his electoral mandates as preached in his poster ‘Peace and Enjoyment for all.” While many are trying to understand Kcees’s stand, singer, Terry G, has also joined in what seems to be a stunt just to help create awareness on the need for the youths to participate in politics.


AFRICA IS NOT A CONTINENT POOR, THE WONDERFUL CONTINENT IS MADE POOR
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists