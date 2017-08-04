If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Alesh Akeem Releases Portrait of Wizkid and Dad

Nigeria’s Popular and leading artist, Alesh Akeem has once again lived up to his name releasing a portrait of Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid and a throwback picture of the singer’s father.

In a life-size portrait, the Pencil artist translated images of Wizkid and his father into a drawing with a caption that reads: “Some People Don’t Believe in Super Heroes, But They Haven’t Met My Dad”

“Why I’m doing this is because I believe everyone has a hero, we all have someone that forever inspires us one way or another. So it’s not a bad idea if we celebrate these people using arts. ” Alesh Akeem disclosed.

He added that the project which he titled “MY HERO SERIES” aims at celebrating distinguished people and showcasing who their true heroes are.

Celebrity pencil artist Alesh Akeem also hinted that the “My Hero Series” would commence immediately after his current project- “Celebrating 10 Kings”.

Alesh Akeem is currently on his “Celebrating 10 Kings” tour, visiting 10 Kings with outstanding and remarkable excellence across Africa.


