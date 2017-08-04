OHR unveils Pastor Kunle Ajayi & Others On Its Label

One Hallelujah Records (OHR), the official music record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) today officially unveiled its music ministers as recording artistes under the fast growing OHR label, the label already home to popular gospel saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi.

Besides entertaining, the artistes will focus on using its reach and spread to specially project gospel music and as well spread the gospel of Jesus Christ with winning more souls for Christ.

According to the label Director, Pastor Lanre Oyegbola, the purpose of RCCG setting up One Hallelujah Records is for those that can actually sing meaningful songs that can bring down the presence of God to have a platform, hence we decided to sign these 10 bubbling music ministers on the OHR imprint.

Last year the record label took its artistes on tour of several music festivals around the globe, notable are RCCG Festival of Life, Dubai and South Africa, among others. Some of the labels compilations available in the market include - A Compilation of songs and hymns composed by the RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye, Vol. 1 & 2 and Best of Marathon Messiah’s Praise 75 Vol 1, 2 & 3.