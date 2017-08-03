I’m Doing Well as a Family Man…Singer, Marvelous Benji

In the early 90s till the late 90s, Nigerians have had the opportunity o enjoying great music from artiste from Ajegunle better known as the Ghetto with the likes of Marvelous Benji, African China, Danfo Drivers, Yellow Banti, Daddy Showkey and others.

But in the 2000s, there have been a strong shift from those songs to the Afro-pop kind we now listen to today and according to singer, Marvelous Benji, it is just a trend that people just needed to follow.

In an interview with Nollywoodgists.com, the singer explained that people needed to move with trend and that is what happened which is why we no longer have dancehall music hitting the airwaves.

In his words, “The reason dancehall music no longer reign in Nigeria is because of trend in the music industry. You can see now that what is reigning is the afro-pop kind of songs so our audience decided to shift away from the Ajegunle kind of songs. We are trying to come back and by the grace of God we will achieve that.”

On whether he is married, the singer laughed as he tried avoiding the question but stressed that he is doing fine as he is blessed with two kids. “I’m a family man and I have got two kids (laughs).”

He added that aside music, he has been concentrating on school and other businesses and things have been going well for him as he now looks fresh with the hope that he and his colleagues will be hitting the studio soon.