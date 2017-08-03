Having Tattoos on my Body Makes me Look Tough…Actor, Abbey Adegboyega

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Malaysian based Nollywood actor, Abbey Adegboyega better known as Crackydon, has been doing well for himself as he continues to represent his country well in the Bollywood industry.

The actor just like every other person ensured that he did his best to it into the Malaysian and Bollywood industry as such decided to learn the martial art and also have tattoos on his body.

Although, not everyone admires those with tattoos but for the actor, it’s all about the job as he disclosed to Nollywoodgists.com that the job requires him to have it because it makes him look tough.

He was quick to add that the tattoos have no effect on his body because it is removable and at some point later he will take them off to have his clean body back.

On reasons for having tattoos, he said, “Yes, it's part of my job to look more tough and naturally I like tattoos. I am not sure if I would want to remove it but yes, tattoos are removable now.”


