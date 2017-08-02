Singer, Ojay Wright Apologizes to Those he Offended

Singer and son of pretty Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, Ojay Wright, has sat back to reflect on the numerous insults he keeps getting all the time.

The singer has not had it rosy with many but he has been trying to shove things aside while trying to remain focus in his musical career.

He took out time to admit that he has made his own mistakes which has cost him a lot but he is not bothered only that he is surprised that people who are suppose to watch his back are the ones who go about telling lies about him.

Read his letter below;

“They have insulted me and my person. They have called me names, from gay to a spoilt brat, even mummy’s boy. They say my own is too much. They don’t wanna give me a chance because of my background. That I am privileged and that is why they hate on and try to block me. You see, the insults n negative vibes thrown at me don’t bother me, I have dealt with it since elementary school. What bothers me though, is that the people that are supposed to have your back are the ones that begin these stories n lies and that shit HURTS’.

“I know I have made a lot of mistakes, and I accept full responsibility and honestly, I am working on myself and learning everyday. I apologize for any of my actions that may have offended anyone directly or indirectly because if you really know me, you will know that I am just a HAPPY CHILD, nothing else. But I won’t apologize for my background or whatever yeye privileges people think I have because This Life is hard for US ALL, NO exception. Shit ain’t always rosy but we still thank God for his grace n mercy over our lives. In other words, I just wanna say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone supporting me and my music right now (cos that’s just all I wanna do, really. I’m not here to fight or drag anything with anyone) From the tv stations to the radio stations, the Dj’s, friends, fans, and people sef! I really appreciate and love you all.”