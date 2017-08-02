Singer, Dr SID with wife Celebrates 3rd Year Wedding Anniversary

Singer, Sidney Onoriode Esiri better known as Dr SID and wife, Simi, are currently celebrating their 3rd year wedding anniversary in style as they appreciate God for bring them this far.

The singer is blessed with a kid and he is in no rush to have another knowing that there is recession in the country.

Dr SID and wife got married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in May 16, 2015, and they have since been living a very silent lifestyle away from social media.