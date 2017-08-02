You did not Return my Car till Date…Actress, Ada Slim puts Tonto Dikeh on Blast

Nollywood actress and TV host, Ada Slim, has come out blowing hot after her fellow colleague described her in an interview as ‘a friend,’ rather than give due credit to the first job she got.

Although no name was mention but from her brief, it could be deduced that she was referring to controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Read her statement below;

Hey Sis, you lied on my head again. I have been quiet for 10yrs now you know. U said I ve been broke since my dad passed away, am no daddy's girl, you’ve always worked for my cash since 21. Listen sis, before you speak in tongues & talk of repentance, why don't you start repenting with those who loved you but you blackmailed.

From PH to 042, My dream was to make your dream come true. I produced d 1st film u ever acted in the history of your Nollywood career was "Secret Pains" followed by my 2nd film IRREPLACEABLE, ur 1st car ever was my car (borrowed) I introduced you to all the "Who is Who in Nollywood" e.g Amaco films, Mama G (starring in her music video) & ace Director Tchidi Chikere. I took the bullet for you & believed in you, should we ask witnesses like Desmond Elliot, Nkiru Sylvanus, Dauda & more celebs who know our story.

I told you someday you'll make it big in Nollywood, I believed in you, even when u had doubts in urself.

Yes you finally made it but you lied to the whole world that I am "one of your fans" ....for real? Throwbak pics don't lie....should I release some? You never returned my car nor even paid back all the cash you borrowed from me nor my clothes, till date. I told God to take care of you that I will never raise the issue with the press because "I didn't wanna destroy something I helped build" hey sis, I have forgiven you...long since...but you know....KARMA doesn't forgive easily.

They ask you your first film and you say it was produced by " a friend" thank God am not also tagged "a yahoo friend" you even told Iffy Okeke that my name sounds familiar...for real? I kept quite because of the pains & loss you caused me (N2m loss in one film, you know the details) I went bankrupt, you never even looked out for me for the 5yrs I was in exile in Newyork.

10yrs later....here we are. Am back better & stronger. I still love you sis, stop keeping a distance from me, above all, tell the world the truth of how much prize I paid, for you to be this celebricious Nollywood sweetheart you are today. Please let's meet and hold hands like the sisters we used to be and God will hear us, you will be fine in no time because something is definitely wrong.