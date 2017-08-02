Actress, , Diwa Ishaya Gifts Herself Brand New Toyota Venza

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AMEBO | 2 August 2017 12:24 CET

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Chai, who says there is no money in Nollywood then you can walk up to actress, Diwa Ishaya, to explain how hard work has brought her this far in the industry.

The actress has just done well for herself as she has just acquired a brand new Toyota Venza, to celebrate her hard labour in the industry.

It’s a good thing and she could not hide how happy she is in an industry where many do not give much regards to actresses.


By: Doo Vincents

