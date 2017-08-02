Photos From Kanu Nwankwo Birthday celebration

Ex Nigerian Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Celebrated his birthday with the motherless Baby home today and the Footballer used this opportunity to officially open the Kanu Basketball Clinic which has one Foreign Coach from the USA

With the wife, Amarachi Kanu by his side, everything went well as the event was graced by family, friends and top government dignitaries.

Enjoy picture from his birthday celebration and the Kanu Basketball Clinic Opening