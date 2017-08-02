If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 2 August 2017 11:56 CET

Photos From Kanu Nwankwo Birthday celebration

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Ex Nigerian Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Celebrated his birthday with the motherless Baby home today and the Footballer used this opportunity to officially open the Kanu Basketball Clinic which has one Foreign Coach from the USA

With the wife, Amarachi Kanu by his side, everything went well as the event was graced by family, friends and top government dignitaries.

Enjoy picture from his birthday celebration and the Kanu Basketball Clinic Opening


together, a mob of ants can pull a camel
By: Sir, adekunle tosin

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists